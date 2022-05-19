Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Cormark

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.13.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.52. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$35.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

