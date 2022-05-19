DeHive (DHV) One Day Volume Tops $31,501.00

DeHive (DHV) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. DeHive has a total market cap of $525,728.59 and approximately $31,501.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00585037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00446728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032900 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.54 or 1.55648478 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008706 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

