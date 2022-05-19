DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 1,860,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $117,842,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

