Desjardins Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.11.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $130.49 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $126.64 and a twelve month high of $174.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

