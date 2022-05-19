Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Desktop Metal worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 49.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 3,178,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 2,627,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth approximately $14,253,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

