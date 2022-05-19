Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target to $30.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $970.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

