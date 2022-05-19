Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $123.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.