Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.13) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.29) to €63.20 ($65.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.13) to €71.00 ($73.96) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($61.46) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Deutsche Post stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 87,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

