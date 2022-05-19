DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DHB Capital by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 749,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $476,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.