Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $188.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 671.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.