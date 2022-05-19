DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF traded down $7.44 on Thursday, hitting $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.84. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

