Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at $371,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

DBD opened at $3.12 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

