Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.49. 24,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

