Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.66-1.68 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

