DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 4.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.96. 11,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,025,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

