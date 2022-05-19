Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $185.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE:DDS opened at $268.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a 200 day moving average of $277.10. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dillard’s by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.