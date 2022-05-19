Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $74.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 2,939 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $5,780,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.