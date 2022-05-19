Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $74.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 2,939 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $5,780,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

