Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Up 2.7%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Get Direxion World Without Waste ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWOW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.