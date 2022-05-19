Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Trading Down 11.2%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.