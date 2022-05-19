Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 4%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 41,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,671,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $516.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

