DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Issues Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 76,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,385. DLocal has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DLocal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

