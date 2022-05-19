DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 79.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. DLocal has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,786,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

