Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.53. 471,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,534. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.