Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.53. 470,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

