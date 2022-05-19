Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $163,642.90 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,617,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,467,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at $3,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.