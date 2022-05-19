Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $359.09 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $335.02 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

