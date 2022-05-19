Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

