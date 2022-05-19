Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $668,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PLTR stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

