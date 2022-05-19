Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $694,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NLY stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

