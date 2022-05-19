Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.36 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.