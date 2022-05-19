Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.36 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $155.86.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.27.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
