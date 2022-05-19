Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Upstart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

