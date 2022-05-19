Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 368 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $72.76 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -207.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

