Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 574 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Dropbox by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,235 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

