Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after buying an additional 114,659 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.96 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

