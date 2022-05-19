Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ABB by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

