Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:HI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

