Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $247,393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $411.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

