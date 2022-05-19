Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 1,726 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $18,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,014.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALKT stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

