Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.03. 12,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,912. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

