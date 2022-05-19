Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 898.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,054 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Doximity by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

