Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Doximity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.93.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Raymond James cut their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Doximity by 1,611.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.