Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

DREUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

