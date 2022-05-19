Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) President Hana Khouri Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) President Hana Khouri purchased 14,500 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,085.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,268.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 143.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

