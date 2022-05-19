DubaiCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

