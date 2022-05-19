Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 103,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,049. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DT. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynatrace by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.