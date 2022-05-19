Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Acquires $32,000.00 in Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

