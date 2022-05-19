e-Money Hits One Day Trading Volume of $631,984.00 (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $631,984.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,798.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00829210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00461868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033515 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.72 or 1.66836603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008911 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars.

