Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Automatic Data Processing worth $202,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $123,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $96,461,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11,484.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.85. 1,617,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.82 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

