Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $148,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,570. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.