Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $221,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 7,015,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

